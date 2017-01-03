«
»

Share your adventure to win an adventure in the Amtrak San Joaquins photo contest

photographer-on-train

amtrak-san-joaquins-logo-white-backAmtrak San Joaquins connects California from the San Francisco Bay Area to Bakersfield with 18 stations and 365 miles of track. It connects people to their families back home, their jobs every day and their adventures in national parks, cities and California’s hidden treasures. You could say we’re all about connections. That’s why we want to see how you connect to California – snap a photo while traveling on Amtrak San Joaquins and enter our photo contest!

We want to see your adventures, special moments, silly selfies, great shots of train stations, breathtaking views and more! Click here to enter.

amtrak-photo-contest-prize-list

amtrak-photo-contest-rules

 

