By Tyler Vistalli

Najee Harris, the number one high school football recruit in America and one of the best up and coming football stars this area has ever seen, has been honored as a U.S. Army All-American and selected to play in the bowl game of the on January 7th in San Antonio, Texas.

At 6’3”, 226 lbs, Harris, Antioch High’s star running back, has rare physical skills that allow him to run with great balance and patience, as well as being able to fight through tackles and take it to the end zone. He finishes his high school career with the most rushing yards in Bay Area history (7,945 yards), which also ranks fourth all-time in California, plus 99 touchdowns and an incredible 9.5 yards per carry.

During their stop in Antioch, the U.S. Army Selection Tour held a ceremony in the Antioch High School gym on October 7th, and presented Harris with his All-American jersey. The tour traveled to schools across the country to personally give each of the team’s players their jerseys and hold a small ceremony in their honor. Harris’ mother, Tiana Hicks, was also presented with the American Insurance Dream Champion Award. This award is given at each event to recognize family members that play an important role in the All-American’s success.

Being selected as a U.S. Army All-American is a very prestigious honor as they only select 90 of the country’s top high school football seniors for the class of 2017. Previous participants of this game include NFL stars Ezekiel Elliot, Odell Beckham Jr., and Andrew Luck to name a few. The players are divided into two teams, East and West, and play a game to showcase their talent to the world. More than just a game, the U.S. Army All-American Bowl is a week-long event that consists of awards ceremonies, coaching from college and NFL coaches and a national combine for the top underclassmen football players. Harris attended this combine for underclassmen when he was a junior and his experience fueled his commitment to play in the game his senior year.

Having not signed a letter of intent, his college destination is still undetermined, as of press time. Harris has a firm verbal commitment to the University of Alabama, but Michigan and USC have made their way into the mix. Being an early enrollee to start college courses in January, his decision will need to be made in the next few weeks.

Watch Najee Harris play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Saturday, Jan.7. The game will be nationally televised on NBC at 10:00 AM.



Share this:



najee-harris-wearing-jersey

