Vehicle to be given to local, deserving family

Following their distribution of over 600 Christmas gifts to local children and youth, The Church at Antioch continues their season of sharing with it’s second car giveaway. With a commitment to impact the city, The Church at Antioch will celebrate their 2nd anniversary with a vehicle giveaway Sunday, January 8, 2017.

One deserving member will be selected from a pool of nominations that began pouring in over the fall. This will take place following the 10:00 a.m. worship service, held in the Antioch Community Center at Prewett Park, 4703 Lone Tree Way.

“I am thoroughly convinced that we are supposed to be in Antioch and by virtue of the fact that our church name contains the name of the City,” said Pastor Christopher Williams, Founder. “We can’t be satisfied with just being a church. We are here to be the Church, and the Church should make an impact on the City. We’re grateful to work alongside others throughout the city to make lasting impact on the lives of those that call Antioch home.”

The anniversary celebration will also include recording artist Amante Lacey.

Since their January 2015 ministry launch, The Church at Antioch has made community service and engagement an integral part of its purpose. With an engaging combination of ministry and technology, the rapidly expanding congregation draws the diversity of its community.

For more information about The Church at Antioch, stay connected via their website at www.ChurchatAntioch.org, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



