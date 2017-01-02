By Sergeant Wisecarver, Antioch Police Special Operations Unit

On Saturday, December 31, 2016 at approximately 7:45 PM, the Antioch Police Department received numerous calls reporting gunshots in the area of a residential apartment in the 2300 block of Sycamore Drive. Officers responded to the reports and located a 20-year old man and a 56 year old man, both bleeding from gunshot wounds.

The officers began treating the injured men and requested paramedics respond to assist. The 20-year-old man was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The 56 year old man died at the scene.

No further information will be released at this time as this investigation is ongoing. Anyone with

information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Jason Vanderpool with the Antioch Police Department at (925) 779-6988.



Share this: