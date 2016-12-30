Antioch woman’s company, Pacific Senior Care Services, honored with fifth award in first three years in business

By Allen Payton

Pacific Senior Care Services, LLC owned by Antioch resident Kelly Gonzales, has been selected for the 2016 Best Businesses of Walnut Creek Award in the Home Health Care and Senior Services organizations categories by the Best Businesses of Walnut Creek Award Program. This is the second time since 2014 that Pacific Senior Care Services has been selected for the awards.

Each year, the Best Businesses of Walnut Creek Award Program identifies companies that the organization believes have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Walnut Creek area a great place to live, work and play.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2016 Best Businesses of Walnut Creek Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Best Businesses of Walnut Creek Award Program and data provided by third parties.

“I’m honored to receive these awards, in just our third year of business,” said Gonzales. “We strive to meet elder needs with love and compassion, as our slogan states.”

Pacific Senior Care Services place seniors and others in care homes and senior facilities, offer senior care referral services, as well as senior insurance services through their affiliated company.

This is the fifth award for the company since Gonzales formed it in April, 2014. They also received the 2016 City Beat News Spectrum Award bestowed on companies for their excellence in customer service.

