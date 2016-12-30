Gricelda’s Beauty Salon celebrates first anniversary with ribbon cutting

By Allen Payton

Antioch Chamber of Commerce and city leaders joined Gricelda Gomez, her friends, family and staff, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016 to celebrate the one year anniversary of her Antioch business, Gricelda’s Beauty Salon, with a ribbon cutting.

Chamber Chairman (and, now new CEO) Richard Pagano, said “we want to thank you so much for inviting us to your anniversary. The work you’re putting into this building, into your space says so much.’

“We hope to celebrate anniversaries with you year after year,” he added.

Representing the City, then-Mayor Pro Tem Lori Ogorchock offered her

“Congratulations on the year. It looks like you’re being successful. Especially in this part of town Thank you so much.”

“Muchas gracias,” added then Councilwoman Mary Rocha

“Thank you everybody for coming and making this day special,” Gomez responded. “It’s been a year of hard work.”

She then thanked each of her staff by name.

“I hope to see your face here as our customers,” she said to those in attendance.

Erica Rodriguez from Assemblyman Jim Frazier’s office added her congratulations, as well, and presented Gomez with a Certificate of Recognition.

“You really are making a positive difference in Antioch,” Rodriguez stated.

Each of those who attended were treated to food and drinks, as well as given a goody bag full of hair products.

The salon offers hair styling, skin care, body wraps and massage by certified therapist Victoria “Viki” Green. It is located at 714 W. 10th Street in Antioch. You can reach them by calling (925) 757-5004 or on their Facebook page or Instagram.



