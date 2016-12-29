«

Former Antioch Council candidate, city watchdog, Karl Dietzel passes

Antioch resident Karl Dietzel holds a No on Measure C campaign sign at the entrance of In-Shape on Lone Tree Way, on Friday morning, October 11.

Antioch resident Karl Dietzel holds a No on Measure C campaign sign at the entrance of In-Shape on Lone Tree Way, on Friday morning, October 11, 2013. Antioch Herald file photo.

Karl Dietzel takes oath of office following filing his nomination papers to run for the Antioch City Council, in August, 2016.

Karl Dietzel takes oath of office following filing his nomination papers to run for the Antioch City Council, in August, 2016.

By Allen Payton

Two-time Antioch City Council candidate and regular council watchdog, Karl Dietzel passed away, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. It was announced by his daughter Kat on his Facebook page, Wednesday night.

A native of Germany, Dietzel ran for council, unsuccessfully, in both 2014 and 2016 and has been a regular attendee of council meetings over the years, as both a watchdog and a critic, usually of misspending public funds.

In an email from fellow council watchdogs, Mary and Nancy Fernandez on Thursday morning, they wrote, “with great sadness we pass on the sad news that Karl Dietzel passed away yesterday afternoon from a massive heart attack.  His wife said it was a blessing he knew nothing except to take a nap.”

Dietzel was also one of the two leading opponents of Measure C, the city’s half-cent sales tax for more police and Code Enforcement Officers, in 2013.

Antioch Mayor Sean Wright offered his condolences.

“My heart goes out to his family during this difficult time,” he said. “Karl’s love and concern for this city will be missed.”

Thursday afternoon, Antioch Mayor Pro Tem Lamar Thorpe added his thoughts on Dietzel’s passing.

“Karl’s passing isn’t only devastating for his family but for our community as well,” he said. “I was going to name him my primary City Council alternate. Karl showed up at the last City Council meeting ready to roll up his sleeves and assist the City Council around crime, blight, ADA compliance and much more through the Sycamore Corridor Committee, while some politicians where advocating its dismantling. He was a committed family man, community advocate and spoke truth to power. He will be greatly missed.”

 

Karl Dietzel from his Facebook page.
3 Comments to “Former Antioch Council candidate, city watchdog, Karl Dietzel passes”

  1. RJB says:
    December 29, 2016 at 2:38 pm

    Karl was a good man. I always voted for him every time he ran for Council. He will be missed.

  2. Frederick Rouse says:
    December 29, 2016 at 8:13 pm

    Tina and I are both very sad on hearing this news. I held Karl great respect not only as an Active City advocate but as a friend. My heartfelt blessings go out to his family and friends. I will truly miss him on the bench and for great discussions.

