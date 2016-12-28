By Sergeant Tom Fuhrmann, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On Tuesday, Nov. 08, 2016 at approximately 8:45 PM, Antioch Police Officers were dispatched to an address in the 2100 block of Manzanita Way on the report of suspicious activity around a vacant residence. When officers arrived on scene they found the residence was filled with smoke. The fire department responded and found there had been a fire inside the residence and they located the deceased body of a male that had been burned. The residence had minor damage from the fire and did not affect neighboring homes.

Antioch Police Investigators were called to the scene and are in the early stages of the investigation into this suspicious death.

The investigation revealed that 33-year-old Pittsburg resident Terrance Hornbeck had been shot and then his body was set on fire inside of the residence. Leslie Simmons, age 33 of Antioch, became a suspect early on in the investigation as he used a false name when calling into the 911 center to report a suspicious circumstance at the location immediately following setting the fire. Simmons left the area before the police arrived. Hornbeck and Simmons knew each other. Simmons has been on the run since the incident and evading police contact.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Simmons for the murder of Hornbeck. On Dec. 28th Simmons turned himself into Antioch Police Investigators at the direction of his attorney. He was taken into custody without incident and will be booked into the Contra Costa County Jail on the murder warrant.

No further information will be released at this time. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Colley with the Antioch Police Department at (925) 779-6922. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.



