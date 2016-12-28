New Year’s Day worship celebration at Pittsburg’s historic Camp Stoneman Chapel

Sunday, January 1, 10 am

East County Shared Ministry

First Congregational Church of Antioch – Community Presbyterian Church of Pittsburg

200 E Leland Rd (between Railroad & Harbor), Pittsburg

The Historic Stoneman Chapel

www.eastcountysharedministry.org

925.439.9361 or 925.757.4094

Rev. Will McGarvey will ring in the New Year’s first worship celebration. Please join us as we learn about the Epiphany and share inspired scripture, songs of the season, fellowship and praise.

Whoever you are and wherever you are on life’s journey, all are welcome here. We recognize, celebrate and give thanks for the many diverse gifts of God among us. Everyone is invited to participate in community and worship including, but not limited to, believers, seekers, agnostics, women and men, those of all sexual orientations and gender identities and expressions, those of all races and cultures, those of all classes and abilities, those who hope for a better world and those who have lost hope.



camp-stoneman-chapel

