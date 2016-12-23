Antioch Police calls for service highlights as published in City Manager Steve Duran’s Weekly Report dated December 16, 2016 and provided by Chief of Police Allan Cantando.

Calls for Service and Arrest Data Summary:

Time Period: 12/08/16 00:00:00 – 12/14/16 23:59:59

Number of Calls for Service: 1,792

Number of Case Reports: 288

Number of Arrests: 84

Felony: 25

Misdemeanor: 59

Arrests with DUI charge: 5

The data is based upon unaudited CAD/RMS data at time of report generation.

·12/14/16 at 10:41 pm, officers were dispatched to a report of a shot fired at 4500 Lone Tree Way. A few minutes later, we began receiving reports of two males fighting in front of Food Maxx, and one of the males had a gun . Officers arrived on scene to see a security guard and 19 year old Jaleel McCrary fighting on the ground . The security guard worked for Food Maxx and was attacked by McCrary. During the fight, one shot was fired in the air by the security guard (no one was struck). Officers arrived on scene and were finally able to take McCrary into custody after a struggle. Both the security guard and McCrary suffered minor injuries during the altercation. McCrary was taken to an area hospital for treatment before being transported to County Jail on felony assault and robbery charges.

·12/14/16 at 2:18 pm, 32 year old Zachary Courtland was trespassing on Holy Rosary property on A St. He was contacted by officers and arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance. Courtland was booked into the APD Jail and later released on a citation.

·12/13/16 at 9:00 pm, an officer recognized 32 year old Chino Jones Jr. walking on 19th St. He conducted a records check and discovered Jones had an outstanding warrant . Jones was arrested without incident and transported to County Jail.

·12/13/16 at 7:00 pm, an officer located 68 year old James Wedding sleeping under a blanket behind the old CVS on Somersville Rd. Dispatch advised Wedding had two outstanding warrants . He was placed under arrest and transported to County Jail.

·12/13/16 at 3:00 pm, an officer conducted a records check on a white Honda traveling in front of him on Lone Tree Wy. Records indicated it was a stolen vehicle . A high risk stop was conducted in the Burger King drive-thru; and the driver, 27 year old Miguel Carpano, was arrested without incident and transported to County Jail for vehicle theft.

·12/13/16 at 2:24 pm, officers conducted a traffic stop near Sunset Dr. and Beasley Ave. on a vehicle driven by 20 year old Ronvell Scheneck. Scheneck was found to have a no bail warrant for his arrest . He was arrested and sent to Count Jail.

·12/13/16 at 9:29 am, 41 year old Lawrence Worthy entered Walgreens on Deer Valley Rd. and robbed the clerk at gunpoint . He took cash and fled in a vehicle but was located by officers a short distance away. He was positively identified as the responsible and arrested. Worthy was sent to County Jail for armed robbery and a probation violation.

·12/12/16 at 11:01 pm, 28 year old Moises Sanchez was contacted during a pedestrian stop. Sanchez was in possession of a stolen bicycle . Sanchez was arrested and later released on a citation.

·12/12/16 at 11:00 pm, an officer saw and recognized 49 year old Derrick Battle from prior police contacts. He conducted a records check and discovered Battle had an outstanding warrant . He contacted Battle and advised him of his warrant. Battle thanked him for taking him to jail so he could "sort it out." Battle was placed under arrest and sent to County Jail.

·12/12/16 at 9:07 pm, 34 year old Victoria Alexander was contacted during a pedestrian stop and was found to have two citable warrants for her arrest . Alexander was given a new court date and released with a promise to appear.

·12/12/16 at 7:15 pm, employees at the 99 Cent Store on Somersville Rd. advised officers that 25 year old James Yingling may have shoplifted merchandise . Officers detained Yingling, and he spontaneously said, "Please don't run my name, I have a warrant." A records check revealed he had two outstanding warrants . The 99 Cent Store recovered their merchandise and did not want prosecution. Yingling was placed under arrest and transported to County Jail.

·12/12/16 at 11:20 am, officers contacted 25 year old Ross Foncannon near the Dutch Pride Gas Station on Cavallo Rd. Foncannon was found to have an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest and was taken into custody without incident. He was sent to County Jail.

·12/11/16 at 11:36 pm, an officer conducted a suspicious vehicle stop on an occupied Honda at Contra Loma Park. The license plate on the Honda was listed as lost/stolen . After checking the VIN, it was determined the vehicle was cold plated, but the vehicle was clear. Pittsburg PD contacted the registered owner of the Honda and it was determined to be an unreported stolen vehicle. The driver, 27 year old Miguel Murillo, and the passenger, 45 year old Gerardo Castrejon, were placed under arrest. Dispatch advised Castrejon also had an outstanding warrant. Both were sent to County Jail.

·12/11/16 at 10:44 pm, 28 year old Alesha Luckett was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have a warrant for her arrest . Luckett was arrested without incident and sent to County Jail.

·12/11/16 at 10:10 pm, an officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a minivan for a vehicle code violation. The driver, 26 year old James Mcevoy, was determined to have two outstanding warrants and on probation . The front passenger, 25 year old Eduardo Rankin, was determined to be on parole and had a baggie of suspected methamphetamine next to him. Mcevoy admitted the suspected methamphetamine was his, but could not explain how it ended up next to Rankin. Mcevoy and Rankin were arrested and sent to County Jail.

·12/11/16 at 6:25 pm, 22 year old Michael Harrison was contacted during a suspicious circumstance call of a male and female yelling in the street. Officers contacted Harrison who was stopped in the middle of the intersection. Dispatch advised Harrison had three outstanding warrants . He was placed under arrest and transported to County Jail.

·12/11/16 at 5:50 pm, JC Penny's called APD about 30 year old Jeffry Harrison and 22 year old Jasmine Vega shoplifting merchandise and putting it into their truck. Harrison and Vega returned to the store to continue shoplifting. Officers staged outside the store and detained Harrison and Vega when they exited with additional stolen merchandise. They admitted to the thefts and were placed under arrest. Both were on probation and sent to County Jail for probation violations and theft charges.

·12/11/16 at 4:15 pm, officers were dispatched to shots fired in the 2600 block of Forty Niner Wy. Upon arrival, several shell casings were located in front of a residence with several bullet holes into the garage door . The residents were contacted but uncooperative and provided no information to identify the responsible(s). A witness described a silver sedan drive by and a male passenger reaching out the passenger window firing at the residence.

·12/11/16 at 4:06 pm, officers contacted 24 year old Robert Nichols at Starbucks on A St. and found that he had a no cite warrant for his arrest for a probation violation stemming from drug charges. He was taken into custody without incident and sent to County Jail.

·12/11/16 at 3:04 pm, officers were called to the 400 block of Lawton St. for the report of a subject sleeping in the trees . Upon arrival they contacted 49 year old Victor Tapia who had two citable warrants for his arrest . He was given new court dates and moved on from the trees.

·12/11/16 at 2:31 pm, officers were dispatched to the mall in regards to a disturbance . Upon arrival they contacted 31 year old Lecreshia Dudley who was found to have an extraditable felony warrant for fraud out of Georgia . She was taken into custody and sent to County Jail.

·12/11/16 at 1:26 am, officers were dispatched to 600 Wilbur Ave. for a vehicle blocking traffic with the driver passed out behind the wheel. 24 year old Angelino Verbis was arrested for DUI without incident, booked at APD, and later transported to County Jail.

·12/11/16 at 1:13 am, 25 year old Leah Wallace was contacted by officers during a pedestrian stop and found to have a warrant for her arrest . Wallace was arrested without incident and sent to County Jail.

·12/10/16 at 8:30 pm, Walmart employees called about 19 year old Tevin Herron refusing to leave the store after attempting to fight customers . APD officers responded and escorted Herron off of the property, advising him that Wal-Mart would have him arrested if he returned. Approximately an hour later, APD received a call from Walmart that Herron had returned. Officers contacted Herron inside the store and placed him under citizen's arrest per Walmart staff. He was transported to County Jail (likely to continue the offense).

·12/10/16 at 5:30 pm, the Fallas loss prevention officer observed 41 year old Bryan Thompson concealing merchandise from the store. Thompson then bypassed all points of sale and made no effort to pay for the concealed merchandise. He was stopped and detained by loss prevention. APD arrived and positively identified Thompson through the fingerprint reader. Thompson was also found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine . A records check showed Thompson to be on probation for petty theft, shoplifting, and possession narcotics. Thompson was transported to County Jail and booked on a probation violation, theft and drug charges.

·12/10/16 at 5:00 pm, the Target loss prevention officer observed 57 year old Cynthia Turner select numerous items and place them in her cart. Turner then bypassed all points of sale with all the merchandise in the cart. Turner was detained and held in the security office for APD because she had no ID. The stolen merchandise totaled over $600 . Turner was positively identified and released on a citation for the theft.

·12/10/16 at 3:30 pm, the loss prevention officer at Fallas observed 25 year old Farahaisha Miller pay for merchandise she had selected. As Miller was walking out with her purchases, she grabbed a pair of shoes before exiting the store. She was stopped by the loss prevention officer and detained in the security office for APD to arrive. APD Officers identified Miller and released her on a citation for the theft.

·12/10/16 at 11:24 am, officers were dispatched to an address on Heacock Way to investigate a possible restraining order violation . Once there, they made contact with 31 year old Bryan Anderson who was found to have a felony warrant for his arrest . He was taken into custody and sent to County Jail.

·12/10/16 at 1:03 am, 25 year old Kameron Wareham was contacted during a suspicious vehicle stop to the rear of Apollo Ct. He was found to have a warrant for his arrest . Wareham was taken into custody without incident and booked into County Jail.

·12/9/16 at 9:07 pm, officers were stopped on southbound L St. at W. 18th St. on a separate vehicle stop when they heard tires screeching . Officers witnessed 33 year old Jose Camerena sliding to a stop westbound on W. 18th St. into the back of a truck which was stopped at the intersection. Camerena then backed up and drove around the truck fleeing the scene . He turned north on L St. and refused to stop for officers attempting to catch him on foot. An officer was able to return to his vehicle and caught up with Camerena on Leggett St. A traffic stop was conducted and Camerena was found to be intoxicated . He was taken into custody without incident and booked at APD before being transported to County Jail for DUI and evading . There were no injuries from the collision.

·12/9/16 at 9:13 pm, the victims were inside their open garage on Madrone St., when an unknown male wearing a mask walked up the driveway. The responsible pointed a firearm at both victims and demanded their money . The victims gave the responsible their wallets and iPad out of fear. The responsible then fled southbound into a nearby park. Officers canvassed the area and attempted a trail with the K-9, which met with negative results.

·12/9/16 at 4:40 pm, 43 year old Cynthia Vazquez posted the victim's two stolen bicycles for sale on the "Offer Up" website . The victim agreed to meet Vazquez at Statewide Storage on Verne Roberts Cir. to "purchase" the bicycles at 5:00 pm but contacted APD instead. Officers responded to Statewide Storage shortly after 5:00 pm. Upon arrival, Vazquez and 38 year old Benjamin Jimenez were contacted in front of the business with the two stolen bicycles. Vazquez and Jimenez were both on misdemeanor probation for possession of stolen property. Vazquez admitted to having a storage unit at the location. The officers searched Vazquez's storage unit and located her vehicle parked in front of it. A search of Vazquez's vehicle revealed two methamphetamine pipes and a small amount of methamphetamine in Vazquez's purse. Vazquez and Jimenez both denied knowing the bicycles were stolen. Vazquez and Jimenez were later cited for possession of stolen property and drug charges.

·12/9/16 at 10:21 am, 47 year old Ramon Torres was contacted by an officer downtown and found to have a warrant for his arrest . He was booked into County Jail.

·12/9/16 at 4:30 am, the victim called APD from his home on Kodiak St. regarding 34 year old Anthony Robles at his door attempting to get in . There was a current, valid restraining order against Robles. Robles fled prior upon APD arrival. He was later located and detained without incident. He was found to be in possession of suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia . Robles was arrested without incident and booked into County Jail for the restraining order violation as well as narcotics charges.

·12/8/16 at 11:53 pm, APD received a single call of 5-7 gunshots fired in the area of Sycamore Dr. and Manzanita Wy. Officers checked the area with negative results. Approximately an hour later, CHP called and advised they had been working a collision for the past hour on westbound Hwy 4 near Bailey Rd. in which the driver was found to have multiple gunshot wounds. CHP began checking various agencies looking for where this may have occurred after they ruled out it occurring on the freeway. The driver advised he had been shot somewhere in Antioch while at an area hospital just prior to being sedated. He was unable to give

in the area of Sycamore Dr. and Manzanita Wy. Officers checked the area with negative results. Approximately an hour later, CHP called and advised they had been working a collision for the past hour on westbound Hwy 4 near Bailey Rd. in which CHP began checking various agencies looking for where this may have occurred after they ruled out it occurring on the freeway. The driver advised he had been shot somewhere in Antioch while at an area hospital just prior to being sedated. He was unable to give a statement, but . Both patrol shifts conducted an extensive canvass of the area on foot and could not locate the shooting scene. The investigation is ongoing. ·12/8/16 at 9:05 pm, an officer provided extra patrol inside City Park and located 44 year old Stacey Martinez inside the park past curfew. Upon doing a warrants check, the officer discovered Martinez had an outstanding no cite warrant for her arrest related to charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance . Martinez was arrested without incident and later transported to County Jail.

. Martinez was arrested without incident and later transported to County Jail. ·12/8/16 at 5:55 pm, officers provided routine patrol in the area of E. 6th St. when they made contact with 40 year old Gary Mitchell in front of 35 E. 6th St. Upon making contact with Mitchell, officers observed Mitchell discard a loaded .22 caliber revolver . Mitchell also had an outstanding warrant for violation of his parole . Mitchell was arrested without incident and later transported to County Jail for the probation warrant and weapons violations.

. Mitchell also had . Mitchell was arrested without incident and later transported to County Jail for the probation warrant and weapons violations. ·12/8/16 at 12:19 pm, 29 year old Christina Boyd was contacted by an officer as she was loitering and panhandling in the streets and medians on Auto Center Dr. and Hwy 4. She was arrested and removed from the area. This officer conducted numerous extra patrols downtown and made several proactive contacts dealing with unlawful loitering, panhandling, and camping.

on Auto Center Dr. and Hwy 4. She was arrested and removed from the area. This officer conducted numerous extra patrols downtown and made several proactive contacts dealing with unlawful loitering, panhandling, and camping. ·12/8/16 at 8:49 am, an officer was conducting extra patrol at the El Campanil because a lot of school kids were on a field trip to the theater. While he was there, the officer on-viewed a loud argument between 34 year old Eddie Crandell and his girlfriend. The officer contacted the girlfriend as Crandall walked away towards the Palms Lot. Crandall was detained by an officer already in the Palms Lot and found to have a felony warrant for his arrest. Crandall was transported to County Jail, and the area was quiet for the rest of the day.



