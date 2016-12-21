Antioch adds two more police officers, three CSO’s, Animal Control Offier to force

By Allen Payton

During a ceremony on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 the Antioch Police Department added two more sworn officers and three Community Service Officers (CSO’s) to the force. The new officers are Spencer Cox from the Stockton Police Department and Robert Ibanez from the U.C. Berkeley Police Department. The three CSO’s are Shannon Moore who is returning to the APD after six years, Kevin Harvey from Alameda County, and Alan Sheffield who is from a police family. In addition, the department added Alicia Castillo as a new Animal Control Officer (ACO).

That brings the number of sworn officers on the Antioch police force to 98, for a total of nine additional officers as a result of Measure C funding.

Officer Spencer Cox

Spencer was raised in Rio Vista CA. He graduated Rio Vista High School in 2002. Spencer worked as an EMT in Los Angeles, Solano, and Contra Costa counties. He put himself through the South Bay Public Safety Training Consortium Police Academy and graduated in 2012. He was hired by Stockton Police Department in September, 2012. He worked patrol, as a member of the Critical Incident Investigation Team, and as a member of the Community Response Team. Spencer enjoys spending time with his family, working out, and playing ice hockey.

Officer Robert Ibanez

Robert was born and raised in Turlock CA. He graduated from Turlock High School in 2004 and joined the United States Air Force in 2005. Robert served in the United States Air Force until 2009. He then put himself through the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Academy and graduated in 2011. In 2012, He was hired by UC Berkeley Police Department where he worked as a patrol officer, was apart of the Special Duties Unit, Negotiations and Entry Team, and as a Defensive Tactics instructor. Robert enjoys spending time with his family, wakeboarding, wake surfing, snowboarding, watching football, and weight lifting.

CSO Shannon Moore

Shannon was raised on Vancouver Island in British Columbia, Canada. She graduated from Woodlands High School in 1992. Shannon attended Malaspina University on a soccer scholarship. After completing her Associate’s degree she took a year off of school and spent it traveling around Australia. Shannon moved to the Bay Area in 2000 and began a career in law enforcement as a CSO with Antioch PD in 2003. Shannon has worked for the City of Antioch as both a CSO and Code Enforcement Officer. For the past six years she has been managing a Pediatric office in Brentwood. Shannon’s husband Scott works with the Capital Improvement Division at the City of Antioch. She has two daughters, Emma 14 and Lia 11, and two step sons, Eric 21 and Brandon 16. Shannon spends most of her free time driving her kids to basketball practices, games and tournaments. She also enjoys working out and traveling with her family.

CSO Kevin Harvey

Kevin was born and raised in San Leandro, California and graduated from Arroyo High School in San Lorenzo, California. Kevin worked the last six-plus years in EMS in Oakland/Alameda County. Within the last few years has met his wife Danika, moved out to Contra Costa County. He has always enjoyed helping people and looks forward to continuing to serve the public in his new role. Kevin enjoys anything outdoors, leather working, listening to music and spending time with his stepdaughters and family.

CSO Alan Sheffield

Alan was raised in Antioch and Brentwood. He comes from a law enforcement family; his dad recently retired after 27 years at the Redwood City Police Department, his brother is currently a Redwood City Police Officer and his sister is currently a CSO for the Brentwood Police Department. Alan graduated from Fremont Christian High School in 2012 and is finishing up his AA degree in Criminal Justice at Los Medanos College. Alan has worked at BJ’s Brewhouse Restaurant for the past 4 years and enjoys volunteering with the middle school youth program at his church. Alan enjoys working out, snowboarding and spending time with his family and friends.

ACO Alicia Castillo

Alicia was born in Hayward, California and was raised in Modesto and Payson, Arizona. She graduated from Payson High School in 2014 and became a certified Vet tech. Prior to working with the City of Antioch she worked at the City of Hayward as an Animal Care attendant. On her free time Alicia like to hang out with her family and her two dogs Bowser and Zeus. She also loves Disneyland and is an annual passport holder.



