Experience one of six Christmas Eve Candlelight Services at Fellowship Church in Antioch, beginning tonight, Wednesday, December 21, 2016. Hope for your tomorrow, Healing from your yesterday. The church is located at 4873 Lone Tree Way between Staples and Walmart in Antioch.

For more information visit www.thefellowshipchurch.com or follow them on Facebook.



