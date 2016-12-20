Police arrest three Antioch men in Monday shooting of two others

By Sergeant Tom Fuhrmann, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

Antioch Police released the following update, Tuesday night, on the shooting of two people Monday morning:

Kamani Stelly, age 18 and Cody Moss, age 25 both of Antioch, were walking on Cavallo Road near E. 18th Street at approximately 11:25 AM on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 when they had a verbal confrontation with another group of individuals near Little Caesars.

Stelly and Moss began walking back to the apartment they were associated with in the 1600 block of Cavallo Road when Moss pulled out a handgun he had concealed and gave it to Stelly. Stelly opened fire on the group from a considerable distance and struck a 26-year-old Antioch man that was in the group they had just had the confrontation with.

Simultaneously, a vehicle was struck by the gunfire that was westbound through the intersection of E. 18th Street and Cavallo Road. The vehicle was occupied by three adults and a 5-year-old child. A 23-year-old female from Antioch was a passenger in the vehicle and was subsequently struck by the gunfire.

Both shooting victims were transported to an area hospital and both underwent surgery. The male victim is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries. The female victim remains in critical condition at this time. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators on scene detained three people of interest and brought them to APD for interviews. The three were Stelly, Moss and Ronvell Scheneck, age 20 of Antioch. After interviewing the three, as well as multiple witnesses and reviewing an abundance of video footage from the area and evidence, all three were arrested and booked into the Contra Costa County Jail.

·Stelly was booked on two counts of attempted murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

·Moss was booked on two counts of attempted murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm as well as a couple of other weapons violations.

·Scheneck was booked on one count of being an accessory after the fact and a probation violation.

Antioch Police Detectives plan on filing this case with the Office of the District Attorney later this week.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Gonzalez at (925) 779-6923.

No further information will be released at this time. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.



