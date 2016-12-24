Urban Jumble wins 2016 Rivertown Holiday Store & Window Décor contest, prize winners announced

By Allen Payton

The winner for the second year in a row of the Antioch Rivertown Holiday Store & Window Décor contest is Urban Jumble. It only took about an hour to tabulate the votes, not three weeks like in the recent Antioch Mayor’s race, to determine the winner, on Saturday evening, December 17th.

Urban Jumble, located at 307 G Street, garnered 250 of the 438 votes or 57.1% to place first, while Oddly Unique and Oddly Unique Two placed second and Zendy’s Clothing Boutique took third. Owner Nick Olivier was presented with his prize of a quarter-page ad in the Antioch Herald.

The winners of the prize drawing for those who voted in the contest are as follows:

$50 Gift Card from Urban Jumble – H. Jackson

Hair Products from Shearz on Third – Brandy DiMercurio

Bottle of Wine from Oddly Unique & Oddly Unique Two – John Goodson

Bottle of Wine from Reign Salon – Lizeht Zepeda

Movie Tickets to Maya Cinemas from Reign Salon – Shannon Villanueva

Winners will be contacted by the business owners who provided the prizes.

Thank you to all the Rivertown businesses that participated and those who voted in this year’s contest. Special thanks to Antioch Mayor Sean Wright and Mayor Pro Tem Lamar Thorpe who were on hand to help pick the winners of the prize drawing, Lamar for helping count the votes, and Plates Electic Cuisine restaurant for the use of their lounge for the tabulation process.

If you haven’t taken a drive to Antioch’s historic downtown, do it today to see all the decorations and do some last minute Christmas shopping or stop by at night as they decorations are just as spectacular then.

Shop local. Shop downtown. Shop Rivertown.



