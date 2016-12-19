Two people shot in Antioch on Monday morning, police investigating

Witness says he saw 15-20 people possibly involved

By Sergeant Tom Fuhrmann, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On Monday, December 19, 2016 at 11:25 AM the Antioch Police Department was dispatched to the area of Cavallo Road and E. 18th Street on the report of shots being fired. Upon arrival officers located two victims at separate locations who had been struck by gunfire. Those victims were transported to area hospitals and are currently in surgery.

Officers converged on the area and were able to locate several persons of interest in this investigation and are in the processes of interviewing those individuals. Antioch Police Investigators were called to the scene and are in the early stages of the investigation into this shooting.

No further information will be released at this time. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Gonzalez with the (925) 779-6923. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH. Mention file #16-13525.

For more information and to view a video of a witness who said he saw 15 to 20 people involved, see the story on the KRON4 TV New website, here - http://kron4.com/2016/12/19/two-people-injured-in-antioch-shooting/



Share this: