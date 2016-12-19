«
Frank Ballesteros is back as Scrooge in the classic play Humbug! in Antioch, this week

humbug

A long time Antioch tradition has returned to downtown Rivertown. Seeing Frank Ballesteros as “Scrooge” in his version of “Humbug!” became a yearly holiday tradition for many local families but sadly it had been put on hold for the past three years.

Elite Event Center is excited to help bring back Frank and his amazing show. The remaining show dates and times are as follows: Thursday, December 22nd 7:30 pm, Friday, December 23rd 7:30 pm and a special 1:00 pm showing on Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24th.

Tickets prices: Adults 12 years old & Up $12.00, Children 5-11years old & Senior Citizens $10.00. Bring two canned or boxed food items for each ticket purchased and receive a $2.00 discount. Included with ticket price is a 30-minute meet and greet, hot cocoa and cookies party, following each show.

Call 925-778-DANZ(3269) to reserve your tickets. Elite Event Center is located at the corner of W. Third and G Streets in downtown Antioch.

