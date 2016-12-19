«
Antioch Police seek help in finding 82-year-old man missing since Sunday morning

Gino Ridolfi

Gino Ridolfi

By Sergeant Dimitri Barakos #2176, Community Policing Bureau

On Sunday, December 18, 2016 at approximately 09:30 AM, 82-year-old Gino Ridolfi left his residence in Antioch. Ridolfi has gray hair, blue eyes, standing approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. Ridolfi is believed to be wearing blue jeans, a blue polo shirt with white stripes, a black jacket, and a black hat.

Ridolfi drove away in his 2008 black Ford Focus 4 door sedan California license 6MCF913.

Ridolfi has medical conditions and may become disoriented. A Silver Alert has been issued for Ridolfi.

Anyone with information should call the Antioch Police non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

Gino Ridolfi
